3 Offseason Moves That Will Backfire on the Packers
These 3 moves could be an issue down the road
By Randy Gurzi
1. Moving on from Aaron Jones
Green Bay shocked the NFL world when they signed Josh Jacobs in free agency to a four-year contract worth $48 million. They then released Aaron Jones after trying to get him to take a pay cut. They'll now have to face Jones twice per season since he signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Packers believe they've upgraded the position but that might not be the case.
Both Jones and Jacobs failed to top 1,000 yards last season, due to missing time. Jacobs played in 13 contests and had 805 yards and six touchdowns. Jones suited up for 11 games and had 656 yards and two touchdowns. Still, Jones finished ninth according to Pro Football Focus (80.9 grade) and averaged 4.6 yards per attempt. Jacobs was 50th according to PFF (65.0 grade) and averaged just 3.5 yards per attempt.
Jones was also rolling at the end of the season with 127 yards in Week 16, 120 in Week 17, and 111 in Week 18. He rode that high into the postseason with 118 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas and 108 against San Francisco.
Jacobs is three years younger and did lead the NFL in rushing in 2022. But it's hard to look at the two players and think this is a massive upgrade. Especially when you factor in the $12.3 million in dead money they're hit with for releasing Jones — who is going to be a problem when they face him as a member of the Vikings.