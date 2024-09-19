3 Offseason Mistakes Already Costing the Packers
The Green Bay Packers got their season off to a pretty brutal start with a loss in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the disappointment was compounded by the fact that starting quarterback Jordan Love went down with an injury near the end of that game. The Packers were forced into starting Malik Willis in Week 2, a player who had literally just been acquired in a trade a couple of weeks ago, and Matt LaFleur designed a brilliant game plan to help push the Packers to 1-1 with a win.
Entering Week 3, the Packers now have a matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the former employers of both Matt LaFleur and Malik Willis.
Entering this Week 3 matchup, there are some clear offseason errors that might be costing the Packers both at present and down the line. Let's take a look at a handful of mistakes the team made in the offseason that might soon come back to bite them.
1. Not Doing More in the Backup QB Department
The first game for Malik Willis was rather impressive for the Packers and Matt LaFleur, specifically. When you are forcing a young player into a situation like that when he's only been in the offense for a couple of weeks, you have to expect the worst and hope for the best.
The Packers put Willis in position to succeed with the defense playing lights out and Willis doing his part, completing 12-of-14 pass attempts with no turnovers and a touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks. Shockingly, Willis wasn't sacked a single time in the game, either.
And if he can improve upon that, the Packers are going to be in really good shape. But if some of Willis' old habits return, the Packers will be kicking themselves for not going after someone more seasoned as a backup quarterback to Jordan Love. If and when Love comes back to the lineup, the threat of injury is still going to be there. And if the Packers find themselves needing a more accomplished backup in a higher-stakes situation, they might regret not doing more here.