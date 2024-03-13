3 Offensive Linemen the Packers Must Target in Free Agency
Could we see the Green Bay Packers target some offensive linemen in NFL Free Agency?
The offensive line market has been absolutely booming already in 2024 NFL free agency, and the Green Bay Packers might have to dip their toes in the pool before all is said and done. The Packers have already said goodbye to players like David Bakhtiari and Jon Runyan Jr. in free agency, and even though they've drafted well in this area, you always need to be loading up in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
With four of the five starting spots pretty well locked in for next year and some competition for the fifth, the Packers don't need to go and overspend by any means, but there might be some intriguing value out there to get some guys with Adam Stenavich and watch them cook.
Which free agents could make sense in Green Bay's current context?
1. Mekhi Becton, OT (Jets)
One of the best things teams can do in NFL Free Agency is take calculated risks on the most talented players on the board, especially when those guys are still young.
Mekhi Becton was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Physically speaking, he is essentially one of one. As of this moment in time, he's 24 years old and won't turn 25 until April. But think about that for a moment...This guy is not even 25 years old yet.
Although Becton has struggled with some injuries in his career, as well as the dysfunction of the New York Jets, this could be a really intriguing dart to throw for the Green Bay Packers and a player who will be motivated to prove his former first-round status.
The question in Green Bay is -- does Becton have a clear path to playing time? Rasheed Walker, a 2022 7th-round pick, played very well for the Packers last year and has given them the confidence to move on from a franchise legend like David Bakhtiari. Perhaps that would deter someone like Becton, who may be looking for more of a situation similar to what Andre Dillard found last year with the Titans. But the Packers could end up being a prime landing spot due to the presence of Stenavich and his ability to develop this position group.