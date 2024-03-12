3 NFC North Rivals the Packers Can Steal in Free Agency
Who could the Green Bay Packers poach from their NFC North rivals?
The Green Bay Packers watched the Minnesota Vikings take yet another former Packer star and bring him in via NFL Free Agency. It's not enough that the Vikings have had players like Brett Favre come to Minneapolis. They've now brought Aaron Jones in almost immediately after the Packers decided to part ways with the veteran running back after signing Josh Jacobs.
The Packers could get in on some of the fun themselves, though. They have a chance to poach some NFC North talent from their rival teams. But which players could make sense?
Let's look at a trio of free agents that could help the Packers and hurt their rivals in one fell swoop.
1. CJ Gardner-Johnson, DB (Lions)
The Green Bay Packers already upgraded and boosted their secondary with the addition of Xavier McKinney, one of the biggest splashes on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency. But they might not be done adding to that position.
With three unrestricted free agents at safety in Darnell Savage (who left for the Jaguars), Rudy Ford, and Jonathan Owens, the Packers could definitely keep utilizing free agency to upgrade the secondary for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
And CJ Gardner-Johnson has the kind of versatility to where he could float all over the formation. He was injured most of this past year for Detroit, but had six interceptions the year prior as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Getting a player like CJ Gardner-Johnson who can play deep, come into the box, and play in the slot or dime role? That might be a great, budget-friendly pickup for the Packers.