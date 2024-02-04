3 Most Overrated Packers From the 2023-24 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers had a surprising campaign but there were a few overrated players for the Cheeseheads.
3. Darnell Savage
Safety Darnell Savage is set to hit the free agency market in March but he didn't help his case in 2023. Many expected Savage to have a bounce-back season after an underwhelming 2022 campaign. Instead, the 26-year-old continued to struggle on the backend.
According to Pro Football Reference, Savage gave up a career-worse 78.3% completion percentage in coverage while allowing a 106.9 passer rating when targeted. On top of that, he logged a 13.6% missed tackle rate, the second-highest of his career.
Additionally, he missed seven games this past season with a calf injury. In 2023, Savage notched a career-low 51 total stops with zero interceptions.
To add more fuel to the fire, Savage struggled immensely in the Divisional Round loss to the 49ers. The Maryland product got torched repeatedly and has trouble wrapping up. San Francisco's George Kittle blew past Savage for a 32-yard touchdown.
Later on in the game, Savage had a chance to wrap up running back Christian McCaffrey but he whiffed on the stop. McCaffery broke Savage's arm tackle and trotted down the field for a 39-yard touchdown run.
Savage was benched for parts of the 2022 season and his difficulties carried over into 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, the Packers' safeties were ranked 17th in coverage and Savage played a factor in that.
Savage certainly brings speed to the secondary but his mishaps in the open field in pass coverage and as a tackler were prevalent.
