3 Most Overrated Packers From the 2023-24 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers had a surprising campaign but there were a few overrated players for the Cheeseheads.
2. De'Vondre Campbell
De'Vondre Campbell has been in Green Bay for the past three seasons. He was one of the top defenders in the league in 2021, where he had an All-Pro season, logging 146 total tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. That helped him ink a five-year, $50 million deal with $15 million guaranteed in the spring of 2022 with the Packers.
Since the massive payday, Campbell's play has taken a dip. In 2023, injuries to Campbell's ankle and neck forced him to miss six games. The Minnesota product seemed to be frustrated with the coaching staff and took a shot at them on X in early December.
“Not going out of my way anymore and I’m not playing through injuries anymore cause when (expletive) goes wrong they always use it against you,” he said on social media.
Despite Campbell venting on X, his play took a dip this past season. He recorded 75 total tackles, zero sacks, zero forced fumbles, and zero interceptions. These were his lowest total tackles since his rookie year.
The 30-year-old also struggled massively in pass coverage, often looking lost and unaware. Quarterbacks constantly picked on him when he defended either running backs or tight ends. In 2023, he allowed 13-of-18 attempts for 202 yards and two scores. He also gave up a QB rating of 146.5.
Campbell has been a good player in this league but age and injuries have slowed him down. At times, he looked a step too slow and it caught up to the Packers.