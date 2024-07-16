3 Most Likely Bucks to Be Traded Before the 2024-25 NBA Season
3. Pat Connaughton, SF/SG
It wasn't that long ago when Pat Connaughton was one of the better 3-and-D bench wings in the league.
Suiting up in 134 games (23 starts) for the Bucks between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, the former Notre Dame product averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.8 threes made on 38.5% shooting. Even though he didn't earn any individual accolades during that stretch, his hard work made him a fan favorite — especially for his contributions during Milwaukee's 2021 NBA Championship run.
Unfortunately, the 31-year-old's play has been on the decline since then and the 2023-24 season cemented that fact. Connaughton's 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds were among his worst averages since arrived at Milwaukee in 2018. Although his 43.5% field-goal percentage was an improvement compared to last year's mark (39.2%), the fact that he only shot 34.5% from deep is a concern given that he's expected to nail his three-pointers.
That's without mentioning how he tallied 4.5 PTS/3.8 REB/2.2 AST with a 44.0 FG% and 27.3 3P% in six postseason appearances. Assuming that his performance remains on the downswing, the Bucks should do what they can to trade Connaughton.
Although he was a solid contributor a few years ago, GM Horst can probably find a better use for the $9.4 million the Arlington, MA native is owed for the 2024-25 season. Connaughton has a 2025-26 player option for the same amount, further highlighting the importance of a trade if management wants to avoid his continued decline.