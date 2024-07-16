Dairyland Express
3 Most Likely Bucks to Be Traded Before the 2024-25 NBA Season

If the Milwaukee Bucks make a trade before the 2024-25 NBA season, there's a good chance that one of these three players will be heading the other way.

By Devon Platana

Brook Lopez is one of three Bucks who are most likely to be traded before next season.
Brook Lopez is one of three Bucks who are most likely to be traded before next season. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
3. Pat Connaughton, SF/SG

It wasn't that long ago when Pat Connaughton was one of the better 3-and-D bench wings in the league.

Suiting up in 134 games (23 starts) for the Bucks between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, the former Notre Dame product averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.8 threes made on 38.5% shooting. Even though he didn't earn any individual accolades during that stretch, his hard work made him a fan favorite — especially for his contributions during Milwaukee's 2021 NBA Championship run.

Unfortunately, the 31-year-old's play has been on the decline since then and the 2023-24 season cemented that fact. Connaughton's 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds were among his worst averages since arrived at Milwaukee in 2018. Although his 43.5% field-goal percentage was an improvement compared to last year's mark (39.2%), the fact that he only shot 34.5% from deep is a concern given that he's expected to nail his three-pointers.

That's without mentioning how he tallied 4.5 PTS/3.8 REB/2.2 AST with a 44.0 FG% and 27.3 3P% in six postseason appearances. Assuming that his performance remains on the downswing, the Bucks should do what they can to trade Connaughton.

Although he was a solid contributor a few years ago, GM Horst can probably find a better use for the $9.4 million the Arlington, MA native is owed for the 2024-25 season. Connaughton has a 2025-26 player option for the same amount, further highlighting the importance of a trade if management wants to avoid his continued decline.

