3 Low-Cost Tackles the Packers Can Target After Losing Yosh Nijman to Panthers
The Green Bay Packers suffered a significant loss to their offensive line. How can they replace Yosh Nijman?
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL but this offseason has left them with significant holes in their offensive line. After losing veteran guard Jon Runyan Jr on the first day of free agency, the Packers now lost their backup tackle Yosh Nijman to the Carolina Panthers.
Yes, Nijman was a disappointment in 2023. After losing the starting job battle at right tackle to Zach Tom, Nijman was never himself. He struggled in the opportunities he got and finished the season with 21% of snaps played after 69% the prior year. He ranked 88th out of 135 eligible offensive tackles in PFF's pass-blocking grade.
Moving on from him, therefore, was understandable for the Packers. However, now they have zero depth in their offensive line. Green Bay's offensive line was unusually healthy last season, but that will be hard to repeat.
So, the Packers will need depth, and considering the salary cap limitations of the team, it needs to come cheaply. Fortunately for them, there are still a few offensive tackles on the market who should be available for a team-friendly contract. Experience, versatility, and affordability will certainly be the most important thing the Packers will be looking for.
Let's explore the market.
Andre Dillard
There haven't been too many positive things said about Dillard over the past few seasons. Former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles is considered a bust among NFL fans, especially after being released this offseason despite signing a three-year contract with the Tennessee Titans only a year ago.
However, he doesn't need to meet pre-draft expectations to be an effective football player. For the Packers, he just needs to be passable as a backup, and the former Washington State grad can certainly be that.
Despite grading horribly across the board (56.6 in run block and 47.4 in pass block) in his 2023 campaign on PFF, he is still the third-best offensive tackle left on the market on the same website.
This is due to his perceived high upside. He hasn't suffered any significant injuries recently, played in all but one game last year, and he had much better PFF grades overall in prior years.
If Dillard can refind his form with lowered expectations, he could still be a respectable backup. He still has more starting experience than most of the Packers' offensive line.