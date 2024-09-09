3 Losers and 2 Winners from Packers' Week 1 Loss vs Eagles
The Green Bay Packers stumbled out of the gate in their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but the real gut punch came when quarterback Jordan Love went down with an MCL sprain late in the game.
While the initial fear was a season-ending injury, the news that Love will miss three to six weeks is bittersweet. The Packers will be without their star QB for a significant stretch, but the season isn't lost quite yet.
Now that the dust has settled, let's check out some winners and losers from the Packers' season-opening loss at the hands of the Eagles.
Loser: Little Preseason Preparation
It was clear from the kickoff that the Packers were still shaking off the rust, and the decision to rest starters for almost the entirety of the preseason came back to bite them.
Head coach Matt LaFleur gave his starting offense just one drive in the first preseason game before putting them on ice for the remainder of the exhibition schedule. The result was a team that looked disjointed, unorganized, and far from ready for live action.
In his first game as the official starter, Jordan Love missed multiple throws to receivers who appeared to be out of sync on their routes. Miscommunication abounded. To make matters worse, the Packers were plagued by self-inflicted wounds: dropped passes, blown alignments, and costly penalties. They were forced to burn three first-half timeouts to sort out pre-snap confusion and racked up 10 penalties for 71 yards in the game.
This isn’t the first time LaFleur’s team has come out sluggish in the season opener—they've now lost three of their last four Week 1 games under his leadership.
While LaFleur tried to compensate with joint practices to simulate game speed, this young team needed more live-game reps to iron out the kinks. While avoiding injuries during preseason is important, the lack of preparation may have played a key role in the loss to Philadelphia.