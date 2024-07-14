6 Green Bay Packers Ready to Cook in Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers are about a week away from the start of training camp. They'll kick things off on July 22nd, when the team will reunite after their summer break.
There are varying levels of excitement from the players based on how long they've been around the NFL and the Packers. For veterans, it's just a hoop to jump through before the real prize of playing in regular season games. For younger players and rookies, it's a great opportunity to prove you're ready to make a name for yourself.
The good news for fans, perhaps, is that the Packers have a roster full of youth. That means training camp will be full speed ahead for most of the team. That's especially true for these six Packers who are ready to take their chef hats out and start cooking during training camp.
Deslin Alexandre, Defensive Lineman
Green Bay hopes new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can ignite their entire defense through an increased focus on attacking and aggressiveness. That's especially true for the defensive line.
Being the veteran of the group (and one of the oldest players on the team), Kenny Clark may not get a ton of snaps during training camp. TJ Slaton and Devonte Wyatt each have a handful of seasons under their belt. That should open up snaps for others up front.
Slot Deslin Alexandre as a player who will take every snap he can. He was impressive during the Packers' offseason workout program, especially the Organized Team Activities. It will be intriguing to see how he responds when the pads go on and whether he can build momentum after the summer break. He's already piqued my interest and is someone you should keep an eye on.