3 Hardest Games on the Packers 2024 Schedule
2. Houston Texans, Week 7
The Houston Texans took the league by storm last year as rookie QB C.J. Stroud and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans had the team balling out on a weekly basis.
They went 10-7 and won the AFC South. Houston topped the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card Round before falling to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional.
In 2023, Stroud tossed 4,108 passing yards with 23 passing scores and five interceptions. He has a nice collection of weapons that features Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz. They continued to add more talent this offseason.
Houston traded for RB Joe Mixon and WR Stefon Diggs and also signed DE Danielle Hunter in free agency.
This squad has everything needed to be an effective team and they showed last year they can play with the best of them. With another year under Stroud's belt, he is expected to take another jump in 2024 and this will be a difficult matchup for the Packers.
3. San Francisco 49ers, Week 12
In Week 12, the 49ers travel to Lambeau Field to take on Green Bay in a rematch of the 2023 Divisional Round matchup.
The 49ers defeated the Packers 24-21 and they will certainly be looking to get some revenge. San Francisco is stacked on both sides on the ball.
Offensively, they have Christian McCaffery, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle on the field. On defense, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are wrecking havoc for the 49ers.
They are known for playing stifling defense and having an explosive offense led by Kyle Shanahan.
The Packers do lead the all-time series 38-34-1 but the 49ers have won the last two games against Green Bay.
San Francisco has made it to the NFC Championship Game for three straight years and is one of the NFL powerhouses. Green Bay has a history of topping the 49ers but this will definitely be a tall task.
