3 Future Starters the Packers Could Draft on Day 3
Could the Green Bay Packers find more gems on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
Under general manager Brian Gutekunst, the Green Bay Packers have been pretty good about finding late-round gems in the NFL Draft. Last year, the arrival of players like Dontayvion Wicks, Karl Brooks, and even Carrington Valentine proved that Gutekunst and the Packers' scouting department know which types of guys fit what they do.
The NFL Draft is such a crapshoot every year, but you've got to believe the Packers can keep their streak going. The 2023 class was good, but the 2022 class yielded players like Romeo Doubs and bookend starters at tackle in Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker on Day 3.
What does the 2024 class have in store? The Packers have six picks on Day 3, starting with pick number 126 overall in the 4th round.
1. Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
With five selections in the top three rounds, it's probably fair to expect the Green Bay Packers to go with a linebacker prospect (or two) earlier than the fourth round. But this is one position you can expect the team to double up in the 2024 NFL Draft as it's a position that's being overhauled under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
Hafley is transforming the packers into a 4-3 base defense, so they're going to need a lot more depth at the off-ball linebacker position to go with former first-round pick Quay Walker.
Jordan Magee is one of the most underrated players in this year's class, and maybe gives you some of the best bang for your buck on Day 3. He racked up 31 tackles for loss over the last few years at Temple, most of which came since 2021. He has elite athletic traits -- which is very important to the Packers -- and has the type of instincts to be able to contribute defensively early on in his NFL career.