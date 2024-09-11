3 Former Packers Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
1. Joe Barry, Run Game Coordinator/Linebacker Coach, Miami Dolphins
Joe Barry was with the Green Bay Packers for three seasons as the defensive coordinator before being let go this offseason. He was replaced by Jeff Hafley, who was a bit of a surprise hire. Hafley was the former head coach for Boston College, and led the team to plenty of success in four seasons.
Barry headed to South Beach where he joined forces with Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins. His new title is linebacker coach and defensive run game coordinator. While the Dolphins secured a win in Week 1 and are sitting at 1-0, it wasn't the best outing for Barry's unit.
Miami struggled to stop the run, surrendering 128 yards and a touchdown on 26 rushing attempts. Not only did they give up nearly five yards per attempt but there were multiple players who had success.
Travis Etienne, Jr,. went for 44 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushing attempts. Tank Bigsby also went off with 73 yards on 12 rushes. What's worse is they did this despite keeping the passing game at bay.
Trevor Lawrence was just 12-of-21 for 162 yards with a touchdown. That type of stat line from a star quarterback should typically lead to a comfortable win. That wasn't the case as the Dolphins barely pulled off a 20-17 victory and needed a field goal with 4:22 left to tie it up and a 52-yarder at the final whistle to escape with the win.