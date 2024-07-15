3 Former Packers Still Unemployed Entering Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
1. David Bakhtiari, Left Tackle
A fourth-round pick out of Colorado in 2013, David Bakhtiari quickly earned a spot as the starting left tackle for the Packers. He started 16 games as a rookie after Bryan Bulago suffered a torn ACL and never looked back. When Bulaga returned, they moved him to the right side, allowing Bakhtiari to continue to develop as a blindside protector.
By 2016, Bakhtiari earned his first major extension, signing a four-year deal worth $48 million. To show how quickly thinkgs changes, that contract had $16.7 million guaranteed, which would be nothing for a left tackle of his caliber today.
He continued to excel and in 2020, his pay more than doubled as the Packers signed him to another four-year extension, this time for $105 million. This made Bakhtiari the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Unfortunately, this is also when the injuries became an issue for him.
Bakhtiari tore his ACL on New Year's Eve and finished the season on the IR. He started the next season on the PUP as he was still trying to get his knee right. Eventually, he was made active but that wasn't until Week 16 — and Bakhtiari played just 20 snaps before his season came to an end again.
He played 11 games in 2022 but just one in 2023, leading to his release in the offseason. The Packers have moved on but Bakhtiari says he's ready to return and wants to play a couple more years. There are teams that can use his service but they might wait until training camp before making a move.