3 Former Packers Still Unemployed as OTAs Arrive
By Randy Gurzi
1. David Bakhtiari, Offensive Tackle
Hailing from Sam Mateo, California, David Bakhtiari (just like Mason Crosby) spent his collegiate career at Colorado where he played alongside Nate Solder. He wound up playing well enough that the Green Bay Packers decided to give him an opportunity, selecting him 109th overall in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Bakhtiari was the ninth offensive tackle and while players such as Lane Johnson were solid and Terron Armstead proved to be a steal, it was hard to find another tackle taken ahead of him who proved to be better.
Originally expected to be a backup behind Bryan Bulaga, Bakhtiari was thrown into the starting lineup as a rookie and never let the job go. For the next 12 years, he was the starter at left tackle whenever healthy. The problem is that he started to struggle with health over the past few seasons.
Bakhtiari battled knee injuries that limited him to just one game in 2021 and one in 2023. He did play 11 games in 2022 but the missed time led to his release this offseason.
Any team that takes a chance on Bakhtiari knows there's a chance he will miss time. But if there's even one team out there with doubts about their starting left tackle, the risk is worth the potential reward.