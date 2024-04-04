3 Ex-Packers Still Without a Job After Josiah Deguara Signing
There are still a few former Green Bay Packers players looking for their next opportunity following Josiah Deguara's signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
By Jovan Alford
With NFL free agency quieting down and the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, multiple free agents are still looking for their next opportunity.
The Packers made a couple of notable moves at the start of free agency, signing former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney and former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to four-year deals. Green Bay also re-signed several key members from last season’s squad, including veterans A.J. Dillon and Keisean Nixon.
However, Green Bay also saw four other players opt to play elsewhere, such as Jon Runyan Jr. (Giants), Darnell Savage (Jaguars), Yosh Nijman (Panthers), Aaron Jones (Vikings), Jonathan Owens (Bears), and most recently, Josiah Deguara (Jaguars).
That said, several former Green Bay Packers players are still looking to join another team and might have to wait until the NFL Draft wraps up later this month.
1. David Bakhtiari
The veteran offensive lineman might not sign with a team until the summer as he rehabs and recovers from a season-ending knee surgery that he needed to get done. Bakhtiari has been bitten by the injury bug consistently, which has cost him multiple games over the last three seasons.
The 32-year-old offensive tackle has only played in 13 games over the last three seasons, with 11 coming in 2022. If Bakhtiari didn’t have an astronomical cap hit for the 2024 season ($40 millon), there’s probably a chance he’d still be with Green Bay.
That said, if Bakhtiari's rehab goes well, there’s a chance we’ll see him on the field soon. Ian Rapoport reported last month that the veteran offensive lineman plans to play this season.
Green Bay fans will look forward to Bahktiari returning to the field as he’s a Pro Bowl lineman when healthy.