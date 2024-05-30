3 Bucks on the Trade Block This Offseason
3. Pat Connaughton, SF/SG
After an up-and-down start to his NBA career, Pat Connaughton finally came into his own with the Bucks. The ex-Notre Dame wing developed into one of the league's better 3-and-D bench players during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.8 threes made with a 38.5% success rate across 134 games.
Unfortunately, Connaughton hasn't consistently been that player over the last two seasons. The 31-year-old's play seems to have hit a decline, proven his averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.6 steals, and .411/.341/.717 shooting splits in 137 outings. His 2023-24 postseason run further illustrated his struggles as he only averaged 4.5 points while shooting 44.0% from the floor and 27.3% from deep despite playing over 20 minutes per night.
Considering how he isn't showing signs of a turnaround, it'd be unsurprising if the Bucks tried to move Connaughton this summer. It'd be one thing if his contract was expiring, but he's signed for the next season at $9.4 million with a 2025-26 player option of the same amount.
Although Connaughton won't bring in a massive return on his own (especially in his current shape), his salary can still be used as a part of a bigger deal. For example, his and Lopez's salaries combine for over $32.4 million, which is more than enough to bring in a third scoring option to play alongside Lillard and Giannis if some draft picks are thrown in.
With there being a decent chance that Connaughton is who he is at this point and won't improve, it'd be wise for the Bucks to explore their options.
In other Bucks news: