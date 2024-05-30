Dairyland Express
3 Bucks on the Trade Block This Offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks might have to look to the trade market if they want to compete for a title next season. If that's the case, these three players could find themselves on the offseason trade block.

By Devon Platana

Brook Lopez is one of three Bucks who's potentially on the trade block this summer.
Brook Lopez is one of three Bucks who's potentially on the trade block this summer. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
3. Pat Connaughton, SF/SG

After an up-and-down start to his NBA career, Pat Connaughton finally came into his own with the Bucks. The ex-Notre Dame wing developed into one of the league's better 3-and-D bench players during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.8 threes made with a 38.5% success rate across 134 games.

Unfortunately, Connaughton hasn't consistently been that player over the last two seasons. The 31-year-old's play seems to have hit a decline, proven his averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.6 steals, and .411/.341/.717 shooting splits in 137 outings. His 2023-24 postseason run further illustrated his struggles as he only averaged 4.5 points while shooting 44.0% from the floor and 27.3% from deep despite playing over 20 minutes per night.

Considering how he isn't showing signs of a turnaround, it'd be unsurprising if the Bucks tried to move Connaughton this summer. It'd be one thing if his contract was expiring, but he's signed for the next season at $9.4 million with a 2025-26 player option of the same amount.

Although Connaughton won't bring in a massive return on his own (especially in his current shape), his salary can still be used as a part of a bigger deal. For example, his and Lopez's salaries combine for over $32.4 million, which is more than enough to bring in a third scoring option to play alongside Lillard and Giannis if some draft picks are thrown in.

With there being a decent chance that Connaughton is who he is at this point and won't improve, it'd be wise for the Bucks to explore their options.

