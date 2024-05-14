3 Bucks on the Chopping Block After Major Coaching Changes
2. Pat Connaughton, SF/SG
Pat Connaughton has been one of the Bucks' more important depth pieces in the last few seasons, but his future is up in the air following a dismal 2023-24 performance.
While he isn't known for his offense, Caughton left much to be desired, averaging just 5.6 points while playing over 22 minutes per night. While his shooting splits did improve compared to last year, his 43.5% field-goal and 34.5% three-point percentages were still noticeably worse than they were two years ago. It didn't help that the 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists he averaged were the lowest outputs of his Bucks tenure.
Unfortunately, Connaughton's production continued to decline in the postseason. When the Bucks need their supporting cast to step up in their supporting superstars' absence, the ex-Notre Dame wing failed to rise to the occasion, averaging 4.5 points on .440/.273/1.000 splits in six playoff showings.
It wouldn't be surprising if Milwaukee opted to trade Connaughton, who carries a $9.4 million cap hit next season with a 2025-26 player option for the same amount. While he won't land an all-star return on his own, he can be used to bring in multiple depth pieces or as part of a bigger trading involving another contract like Middleton or Bobby Portis.
Connaughton is at the age where players begin to slow down, so it wouldn't be a shock if he looks worse once the new campaign begins. With that in mind, he may have already played his final game in a Bucks jersey.