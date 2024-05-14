3 Bucks on the Chopping Block After Major Coaching Changes
3. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, C/PF
It might be time to finally pull the plug on the Thanasis Antetokounmpo experiment.
The veteran Greek forward has been with the Bucks for the last five seasons due to his being Giannis' older brother. The 31-year-old has become a fan favorite in Milwaukee due to his on-court personality and relationship with his brother, however, his lack of on-court results makes it tough to justify his spot on the roster.
Since the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign, Thanasis has averaged just 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and .509/.143/.529 shooting splits across 198 games. He rarely sees any playing time unless it's in a massive blowout or when injuries pile up, reinforcing the idea that he potentially wouldn't even be in the NBA anymore if his last name was anything other than "Antetokoumpo."
Thanasis has signed three contracts in a row with the Bucks, but don't count on a fourth. In addition to his poor play potentially affecting his chances of being re-signed, it was revealed that the Athens native tore his Achilles during the playoffs, meaning he might not step back onto the hardwood for close to a year.
Justifying his spot on the team was already tough, but it's been made even harder given this serious injury. Good players can sometimes struggle coming back from an Achilles tear, meaning it's hard to imagine Thanasis lighting up the league when he returns considering he couldn't even do that when he was healthy.
It's great what Giannis has done for his brother, but there comes a time when nepotism should be left at the door. Thanasis just isn't an NBA player at this point in his career and the Bucks are better off offering his roster spot to someone who can either contribute immediately or prove that they have legitimate potential.
In other Bucks news: