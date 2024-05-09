Bucks Receive Surprise Thanasis News After Playoff Exit
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks finished the 2023-24 NBA season on a negative note, dealing with injuries to Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo and falling to the Indiana Pacers in the first round in the absences of their star duo.
Even though the Bucks' season is over, their battle with injuries is not. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, another Bucks player has suffered a serious injury. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis has a torn Achilles and needs to undergo surgery.
Bucks News: Thanasis Antetokounmpo Tears Achilles
This comes as a surprise because Thanasis was fully healthy against the Indiana Pacers, suiting up in garbage time in Game 6 last week. Therefore, it's unclear where the 31-year-old forward sustained the injury.
Achilles tears usually keep players sidelined for almost a season. It is a very tricky injury to come back from, which certainly puts Antetokounmpo's Bucks career in jeopardy.
Thanasis has been in Milwaukee for the past five seasons. He is a deep bench player who is seldom used when the team is fully healthy. However, he has long been a fan favorite due to his energy, locker room presence, and leadership. He always has his brother and teammates' backs, making him a key figure in the Bucks organization.
As long as Giannis wants him around, Thanasis should be a part of the Bucks roster. But, Thanasis' contract expires at the end of the season. If he isn't able to be there in practice or games due to his injury, it will be even more difficult to justify using a roster spot on him.
We will surely hear more about the injury soon but this is certainly not the way Milwaukee wanted to start its offseason.