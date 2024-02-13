Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Young Roster Receives Reinforcements Needed for Super Bowl Push
Who will the Packers draft in 2024?
The Green Bay Packers made the playoffs this past season, but general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have to be thrilled with the war chest of NFL Draft capital they've got at their disposal. This team is one of the youngest in the NFL, and clearly one of the most talented.
Gutekunst and LaFleur have done a tremendous job of identifying pieces to seamlessly transition into a new era of Packers football, led by quarterback Jordan Love. They have hit on picks at every level of the NFL Draft, and even after trading franchise legends like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in consecutive years, this Packers roster looks like it's in outstanding shape.
So how can they get even better this offseason? Let's try to predict what the Packers could do in the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (Round 1, No. 25 Overall)
The Packers have Rasheed Walker in place at the left tackle position, and the seventh-round rookie actually looked good enough to probably stay in a starting role moving forward.
But David Bakhtiari likely being gone this offseason sort of complicates matters for Green Bay at that spot. Do they rely on guys like Walker and Zach Tom at the tackle positions? How can they pass on a talent like Tyler Guyton if he falls this far in round one?
This may be the ideal scenario. Guyton plays a valuable position in today's NFL, but he may need some time to develop. That will give Green Bay an ideal time window to evaluate Walker for another season with Zach Tom on the other side, but Guyton could be ready to step in at any point in the season for injury or poor play.
With the type of value he presents as a possible top-15 talent in this class, I don't think you can pass on him here.