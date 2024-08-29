3 Biggest Surprises on the Packers' 53-Man Roster
2. AJ Dillon to Season-Ending Injured Reserve
The Packers’ running back room is undergoing a significant transformation this season, with one exception (Emanuel Wilson).
After a failed attempt to restructure Aaron Jones’ contract for the second straight year, the Packers parted ways with the veteran back this offseason. Jones had been a staple of the Green Bay offense, but the wear and tear of multiple seasons had begun to take its toll.
They signed Josh Jacobs in his stead, the prized free-agent signing who Green Bay hopes can recapture his All-Pro form from a few years ago. Jacobs flashed some of that brilliance during camp and preseason, though the Packers wisely kept him in bubble wrap, protecting their investment for the regular season.
The plan was for Jacobs to headline a revamped backfield, with rookie MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick, competing with veteran AJ Dillon for the backup role—a crucial spot given head coach Matt LaFleur’s penchant for rotating his running backs to keep them fresh. But as often happens in the NFL, plans don’t always survive contact with reality.
Both Lloyd and Dillon have been battling injuries, with Lloyd nursing a hamstring issue that has kept him sidelined from team practices for weeks. Initially, it seemed Dillon’s injury—a stinger suffered in the second preseason game—was less severe, but Tuesday’s news flipped that narrative on its head. Dillon was placed on season-ending injured reserve, likely marking the end of his tenure with the Packers.
This move is a significant blow, not just because of what Dillon brought to the table, but because it signals the end of a once-promising career in Green Bay that never fully materialized. There’s a chance the two sides could agree to an injury settlement, allowing Dillon to hit free agency, potentially latch on with another team, and attempt a comeback later in the season. But for now, it’s a somber conclusion to what was supposed to be a key role in the Packers backfield.