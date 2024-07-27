6 Burning Questions at Start of Packers' Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers kicked off a highly anticipated training camp on Monday, as fans tuned in to see if they could replicate their late-season success.
Green Bay won seven of its final ten regular-season games and then smoked the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. They eventually fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, but not before giving them a good scare.
The Packers were the youngest team in the NFL last season and expect to carry the momentum they created into the 2024 season. However, it doesn't always work like that, as this year is a clean slate for every team.
If they want to use last year as a springboard to bigger and better things, there are several questions they must answer.
Those questions won't be answered in training camp, but they can start to lay the foundation for what's to come. Without further ado, here are six burning questions facing the Packers.
1. Can their special teams stop being a liability?
Green Bay's special teams have been anything but special in recent memory. Two years ago, Matt LaFleur brought in coordinator Rich Bisaccia who was supposed to fix the unit. Unfortunately, they continue to trend as one of the worst in the NFL.
Rick Gosselin does a tremendous job ranking the NFL's special team units at the end of every season. Unsurprisingly, Green Bay ranked near the bottom again, as they came in 29th.
The unit's lack of discipline was the most surprising part, considering Bisaccia's background. The average NFL team racked up 11.9 penalties for 97.9 yards on special teams last season. Green Bay was called for a league-worst 19 penalties for a whopping 178 yards. They have to improve at some point, right?