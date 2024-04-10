3 Aging Packers Veterans Who Should Be Replaced in the NFL Draft
Are there any aging veterans the Packers will look to replace in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Green Bay Packers have one of the youngest, most enviable rosters all across the NFL heading into the 2024 season. That roster is only going to get younger (and better) through the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Packers hold a whopping 11 selections, including five picks in the first three rounds.
So which older players on the Packers' roster need to be put on notice?
The NFL Draft is always a time where you will see teams making plans for the future. Not all picks are going to make an immediate impact, but some selections could be succession plans for down the road. Which aging Packers players need to be looking over their shoulder during the 2024 NFL Draft?
1. Eric Wilson, LB
The Green Bay Packers brought Eric Wilson back into the fold this offseason, and perhaps that was just simply to increase the average age of each player on the roster as much as they possibly could. Wilson is still only 29 years old, but he's one of the oldest players on the roster heading into the 2024 NFL Draft and he plays a position where we should expect to see the Packers attack early on.
Under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, the Packers will be running a 4-3 base look defensively. We already saw Green Bay cut ties with De'Vondre Campbell, one of their oldest players prior to his release. Campbell's departure has paved the way for a complete youth movement and overhaul at linebacker.
While Wilson will be expected to contribute significantly on special teams, it's also fair to say the 2024 NFL Draft could eliminate his potential to start for Hafley's defense this coming season.