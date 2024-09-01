12 Packers Entering Their Final Season With Green Bay
Josh Jacobs
The Packers’ running back room has undergone not just a transformation, but a full-scale overhaul, both during the offseason and on roster cutdown day.
Last season, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon formed a reliable one-two punch in the backfield. But with Jones released after failing to reach a contract restructure and Dillon now sidelined for the year with a stinger, the Packers’ running back situation has shifted dramatically. Enter Josh Jacobs, the new face of the Packers’ ground game.
Jacobs was brought in on a four-year, $48 million deal after the Packers decided to part ways with Jones. The signing was a statement of intent—Jacobs was being entrusted to carry the load as the clear-cut starter. The plan was for him to be backed up by Dillon and promising third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd, who was supposed to provide depth and fresh legs behind the veteran workhorse. But as the NFL often reminds us, things rarely go according to plan.
However, the Packers’ investment in Jacobs comes with some built-in flexibility. The four-year, $48 million contract sounds hefty, but a closer look reveals that Green Bay could move on after this season with a manageable cap hit. If they decide to part ways, they’d be on the hook for $9.375 million—hardly ideal, but a calculated risk considering Jacobs’ mileage and the volatility of the running back position.
For now, the Packers are all-in on Jacobs, but the structure of his deal provides an escape hatch if things don’t pan out. It’s a smart play by the front office, balancing the need for immediate production with the realities of running back wear and tear. Whether Jacobs can meet those expectations this season could have a significant impact on Green Bay’s future plans.