Matt LaFleur Announces Packers Coach is Leaving Team on Tuesday
By Jovan Alford
At his final press conference for the 2024 season, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made a huge announcement on Tuesday that will shake up his coaching staff heading into next season.
According to Lily Zhao of FOX 6, LaFleur told reporters that longtime QB coach Tom Clements will retire. The Packers head coach said about Clements, “He will definitely be missed.”
This is huge news for Green Bay as Clements has been with the organization for 14 years. The 71-year-old QB coach has worked with Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Jordan Love, which is impressive.
To find that type of continuity for a particular position is almost unheard of in today’s NFL. The 71-year-old Clements joined the Packers in 2006 after spending the previous two seasons with the Buffalo Bills as their offensive coordinator.
Under the direction of then-head coach Mike McCarthy, Clements was the Packers’ QB coach for six seasons (2006-11) before he was promoted to offensive coordinator for three seasons (2012-14).
As an offensive coordinator during those three seasons, the Packers were ranked fifth (27.1 points per game), eighth (26.1), and first (30.4) in scoring. After his three-year stint as an OC, Clements became the Packers’ associate head coach for two seasons (2015, 2016).
Clements left Green Bay for a couple of years and was hired as the QB coach/passing game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals under Kliff Kingsbury. Clements worked with Kyler Murray, who was just starting his NFL career.
However, Clements didn’t stay long in Arizona as he made his return to Green Bay in 2022 as their quarterbacks coach. The veteran coach worked with Rodgers for one last time before the team turned over the starting job to Love.
Clements has played an essential role in Love’s development over the last two years, so his presence will be missed. Nonetheless, it won’t be easy for LaFleur to replace a coach like Clements, who has so much experience working with quarterbacks and on the offensive side of the ball.
