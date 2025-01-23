Player Packers Just Cut Ties With Going Back to Former Team
The Green Bay Packers turned their focus onto the 2025 offseason. After going 11-6 and earning the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, Green Bay was sent packing by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.
Shortly after the loss, the Packers signed seven players to future/reserve contracts. That list included CB Isaiah Dunn, WR Tulu Griffin, CB Kaleb Hayes, C Trey Hill, TE Johnny Lumpkin, DL Keith Randolph, and DL Nesta Jade Silvera.
While they made those additions, they also cut ties for five players. One of those guys was wide receiver/quarterback Alex McGough.
After being on the open market for some time, McGough is going to re-sign with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL.
Packers News: Alex McGough Heading Back to the UFL
McGough has been on the Packers practice squad for the last two seasons. During the 2024 offseason, he switched over to wide receiver after spending the previous season at quarterback. The 29-year-old was never elevated to the active roster so Green Bay decided it wasn't important to bring him back next season.
He's spent time on the practice squads for the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and Jacksonville Jaguars before landing with the Packers.
Even though things didn't work out for both sides, McGough is back in a familiar place. He's a two-time USFL Champion with the Stallions. He also secured the USFL MVP in 2023 while also being the league in USFL passing touchdowns, passer rating, and completion percentage.
His stat line during this campaign was 180 for 267 (67.4%) for 2,105 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. As a runner, he had 403 yards and five scores on the ground.
He will get a chance to recreate that magic with the Stallions during the 2025 season. The UFL season kicks off on March 28 with the St. Louis Battlehawks traveling to play the Houston Roughnecks.
The Stallions open up against the DC Defenders on March 30 at 2 p.m. CST.
