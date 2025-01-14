Packers Cut Ties With Five Players Immediately After Playoff Loss
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are already getting a head start toward next season after losing in the wild-card round to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Packers signed several players from the practice squad to reserve/future contracts on Monday. These players hope to compete for a roster spot during minicamp and in the preseason next summer.
However, the Packers also opted not to sign five players to reserve/future deals, who were on the practice squad this season. According to Packers.com Green Bay did not re-sign wide receiver Alex McGough, running backs Ellis Merriweather and Deshaun Fenwick, offensive guard Michael Jordan, and linebacker Michael Barrett.
Jordan, McGough, Barrett, and Fenwick were the most recent practice squad signings over the last two months.
The 25-year-old Barrett was signed to Green Bay’s taxi squad in November after being released by the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks in October and September. The rookie LB was elevated to the gameday roster for the Packers’ Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears, but he did not play.
The Carolina Panthers drafted Barrett in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was traded to the Seahawks in late August before the 53-man roster cutdown deadline.
As for the 26-year-old Jordan, he was with the New England Patriots to start the 2024 season, but they shockingly cut him in late November, to re-sign him to the practice squad a few days later.
However, the Pats parted ways with the five-year vet to start December and he was able to land a practice squad deal with the Packers. But unlike Barrett, Jordan never was elevated to Green Bay’s gameday roster.
Finally, McGough was one of the familiar faces brought back to Green Bay after spending the entire 2023 season as the QB3 behind Jordan Love and Sean Clifford. The Packers signed McGough to a reserve/future contract at the end of last season, but he switched his position from QB to WR in the offseason.
The move didn’t help him make the 53-man roster as he was placed on the PUP list in July and was waived a couple of days later due to injury. But the Packers brought McGough back to the practice squad in November to give them more wide receiver depth.
