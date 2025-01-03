Perfect Packers Free Agent Signing Still Available for Playoffs
By Joe Summers
The Packers are in a poor position heading into the playoffs following the news that star CB Jaire Alexander would miss the remainder of the season with an injury.
He's perhaps Green Bay's most important defensive player, but there is still one free-agent corner who could give the defense a boost with the postseason rapidly approaching.
J.C. Jackson, who was an All-Pro in 2021, hasn't played in 2024 though is available. For a team in desperate need of a boost in the secondary, it'd make sense to at least kick the tires on Jackson and see if he has any juice left.
Packers Should Sign CB J.C. Jackson After Jaire Alexander Injury
It's obviously been a while since Jackson was an elite player. He's only 29 years old though and started eight games in 2023 across two teams. Jackson wasn't overly effective, ranking 224th out of 229 qualified corners at Pro Football Focus, yet he was battling injuries and may have just needed some time to recover.
During his time with the Patriots, Jackson had an argument as the best player at his position in the entire NFL. After a 2020 campaign in which he intercepted nine passes and deflected 14 more, he broke up a league-leading 23 attempts in 2021 with another eight picks.
He gave up just a 46.8 passer rating when targeted in that 2021 season, earning a major contract from the Chargers before injuries zapped his effectiveness. Even still, he allowed a 72.0 passer rating in coverage in two games with Los Angeles last year, meaning he might still be an impactful defensive back when given the opportunity.
In all likelihood, Jackson wouldn't change the Packers' chances of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. When you're as competitive as Green Bay is though, it's your duty to leave no stone unturned. Losing Alexander is a major blow and the Packers don't have many other options, so it's at least worth putting Jackson through a workout to see how he looks.
Green Bay has the seventh-best odds (+1400) to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook. If they can improve the secondary even marginally, those odds may prove to be a value.
