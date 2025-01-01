Packers Make Big Jaire Alexander Announcement Before NFL Playoffs Begin
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are coming off a tough road loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. The Packers did not have starting wide receiver Christian Watson and All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, who were both nursing various injuries.
The 27-year-old Pro Bowl cornerback has been out for several weeks since suffering a knee injury in Week 11. However, Alexander has been practicing recently, which opened the door to him returning.
But heading into last week’s game against the Vikings, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked whether Alexander has a better chance to play. LaFleur responded with, “I’d say probably not.”
On Wednesday, Green Bay received terrible news about Alexander and his availability, affecting the Packers’ defense going forward.
Packers News: Jaire Alexander To Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, LaFleur said the veteran cornerback is most likely done for the season because of his knee. The Packers head coach added that Alexander is having surgery.
With Alexander set to undergo season-ending surgery, it might’ve been the last time Green Bay fans see the star cornerback.
The 27-year-old defender has a potential out in his contract after this season. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Green Bay move on as Alexander has only played in 14 total games across the last two seasons.
In seven games this season, Alexander recorded 16 combined tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions (a defensive touchdown). He had a 56.7 completion percentage allowed on targets, an 86.9 pass rating allowed when targeted, and gave up three receiving TDs.
Without Alexander, the Packers will lean on Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, and rookie Javon Bullard at the cornerback spot heading into the playoffs. That's not the grouping LaFleur had in mind when the season started, but he hopes they can rise to the occasion.
