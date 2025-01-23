Perfect Hire for Packers' QB Coaching Job Suddenly Available
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed impressive continuity on the coaching staff since head coach Matt LaFleur took over, though that level of consistency has been challenged after the Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
QB Coach Tom Clements announced his retirement, leaving LaFleur in charge of identifying a new leader to help continue developing Jordan Love. The Packers have long been associated with success under center, so LaFleur needs to nail this hire.
Fortunately, an ideal candidate just seemingly became available who could help deliver Green Bay to the promised land.
Packers Gifted Potentially Perfect QB Coach Signing
Alex Van Pelt served as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2024. Things didn't work out there, largely due to organizational disfunction, but he led successful offenses with the Cleveland Browns and has a knack for maximizing talent.
After the announcement that Mike Vrabel would become the head coach of the Patriots, Van Pelt was reportedly let go. He has a history with the Packers as both the running backs and quarterbacks coach from 2012-2017. While his tenure didn't overlap with LaFleur's, he knows the city, the franchise, and the expectations.
Since 2020, Van Pelt has been an offensive coordinator. He's a trusted voice and valuable potential addition, espeically considering the variety of quarterbacks he's worked with. If the Packers are going to take the next step, they must get better play from Love. The rising signal caller underwhelmed in the biggest moments late in the season, so perhaps someone like Van Pelt would help matters.
There's yet to be any report tying Van Pelt to Green Bay. He's not officially been let go yet despite the expectation laid out by Joseph Pasteris' report, meaning there wouldn't be any reason to speculate on this aside from connecting the dots.
Whether it's Van Pelt or someone else, nailing this hire is important for LaFleur if he's going to maximize Love's immense talent.