Another Packers Coach Leaving Immediately Following Playoff Loss
The Green Bay Packers had their season end well before they wanted. After going 11-6 in the regular season, the Packers were eliminated in the first round of the postseason by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The roster and the coaching staff will look different next season. This week, it was revealed that QB coach Tom Clements would retire after spending 14 years with the organization. A few days later, another coach will depart from Green Bay.
Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers decided to let go of defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich. Before moving to DL coach under Jeff Hafley this season, Rebrovich held roles as the outside linebackers coach and pass-rush specialist for the Packers.
Rebrovich has 23 years of coaching experience, including 11 seasons in the NFL.
The Packers' pass rush was shaky all season long, failing to consistently generate pressure. Despite being tied for sixth in the league in sacks (46), that unit had its fair share of difficulties. Rashan Gary led the team with 7.5 sacks but no other play had more than 4.5 sacks.
Defensive tackle Kenny Clark and defensive end Lukas Van Ness, two former first-round picks, had disappointing seasons.
Back in July, Clark agreed to terms on a three-year, $64 million extension. Even with the big-time deal, he had an underwhelming campaign. He finished with 37 total tackles, four TFLs, and one sack.
Meanwhile, Van Ness had 33 total tackles, six TFLs, and three sacks. He logged a 53.8 overall grade (161st among 211 eligible EDGE defenders) with 20 total pressures.
Green Bay knows they need more production upfront and are looking to head in a different direction.
General manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with team reporters during the end-of-the-season presser. He believes they have the right guys in the building and transitioning to a new scheme played a role in these poor numbers.
He said, "I think there was some transition to a new scheme, but I think we didn’t grow into that consistent front like we had hoped, but there were times that we showed it, so I know it’s capable. I think we’ve got the right guys. They’re workers in there, I think they’re all passionate about the game, they’re unselfish team guys so I expect us to get better there."
The Packers want more from their pass rush and are going in a new direction.
