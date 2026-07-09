MLB insider pours gasoline on the Brewers' clearest path to beating the Dodgers

The narrative has not stopped or slowed down... respected pundits across baseball media want to see the Brewers put the pedal to the metal and make an uncharacteristic blockbuster trade by the August 3rd deadline. For many of them, it's because of what it would mean for the team and for baseball. Others just want to see the Los Angeles Dodgers dethroned. But either way, the truth remains that if Tarik Skubal is available this summer, most people think Milwaukee is the best fit.

This point was exacerbated by 16-year MLB veteran and MLB Network studio analyst, Mark DeRosa, who went on live TV and discussed why he feels the best possible destination for Skubal in a trade would be Milwaukee:

"The team that makes the most sense... It's the Brewers, okay? The Brewers have a chance to win the World Series," DeRosa said. "If you go out and get Tarik Skubal, to pair with Jacob Misiorowski, and Kyle Harrison, and that offense, and Pat Murphy at the helm, don't tell me they can't walk into Dodgers Stadium and match up and take them down, because they can."

He made the same follow-up point that we've heard time and time again — Milwaukee has nine of the top 100-ranked prospects in baseball, and four in the top 50. Their farm system is deep enough for the Brewers to relinquish control of a few prospects in the interest of competing for the franchise's first World Series victory.

All roads lead through the Los Angeles Dodgers, so what are the Brewers going to do about it?

Trading for Tarik Skubal would give the Milwaukee Brewers newfound confidence and depth in the bullpen. So far this season, there's almost a 'Too Good to be True' quality looming over this young pitching rotation that feels almost certain to be tested come Playoff time. One injury to a starting pitcher could derail the progress they've made through the first half of the regular season, so shoring up the rotation by adding one of the best in the game would make them as dangerous a foe as the Dodgers are currently considered.

Let's get real — the Brewers are never going to outbid the Dodgers, but that doesn't mean they can't beat them. Milwaukee has been extremely forward-thinking as it's built and retooled this roster, but when the team is on pace for 100 wins, that should trigger World Series possibilities in the minds of the front office decision-makers.

It's not like the Brewers haven't made sacrifices along the way. They've been rebuilding the shortstop rotation ever since letting Willy Adames walk in free agency; they re-tooled the bullpen after trading their former ace, Freddy Peralta, and did the same dating back to the Corbin Burnes deal in 2024.

At some point, all of those savvy, forward-thinking, cost-effective measures need to come back around. Sustained regular-season success is a luxury, but after a certain point, it's not enough. After their embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Dodgers in last year's NLCS, the Brewers should be out for blood, and the biggest hurdle in their way is the team that bounced them on the precipice of the franchise's second-ever World Series appearance.

Even if it's not Skubal, the Brewers need to be buyers at the deadline if they want any chance of getting their lick back against the biggest villain in baseball — the team with unlimited pockets.