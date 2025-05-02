Packers Young Playmaker is Green Bay's Biggest Offseason Loser So Far

The NFL offseason is the time when teams look to retool their roster for the upcoming campaign. The Green Bay Packers have a good foundation in place, but they needed to add more juice to the wide receiver room.

They did exactly that in the 2025 NFL Draft when they added two receivers. Matthew Golden was the 23rd overall pick, and Savion Williams was the 87th overall pick. These two players add more speed and dynamic ability to the receiver room.

Golden is a fluid route runner with strong hands at the catch point. He also has outstanding speed, running a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. In 36 collegiate games, Golden had 134 receptions for 1,975 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Williams is a big, physically imposing playmaker. He can play above the rim with a knack for pulling down contested catches. Williams stands at 6-foot-5 and gives this team something they didn't have. Last season at TCU, he posted career-highs in catches (60), receiving yards (611), and receiving touchdowns (6).

While this is good for the Packers, it doesn't bode well for receiver Bo Melton. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. Over the last two years, he has been a depth option in the receiver room. He's played in 461 total snaps, logging eight catches for 91 receiving yards in 22 career games.

He has been given some opportunities to show what he can bring to the field, but hasn't taken full advantage. The Packers clearly wanted more from their receiver room, which is why they added two more playmakers.

Green Bay currently has 12 WRs on the team, and not everyone is going to make it. OTAs and training camp will be crucial for him Melton but he is the biggest loser of the offseason by far. He will need to have a stellar summer to stick around for the 2025 season.

