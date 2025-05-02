Packers' Most Valuable Offensive Player Heading into Offseason Workouts May Not Be Too Obvious

The Green Bay Packers’ offense has its work cut out this offseason—and it all starts with their most valuable offensive player: Josh Jacobs.

Don’t get me wrong, Jacobs was outstanding for Green Bay last season.

After signing a four-year, $48 million deal in free agency, many critics questioned the move. The Packers had just moved on from Aaron Jones and brought in another veteran running back with plenty of mileage on his legs.

But Jacobs proved the doubters wrong. He delivered everything the Packers hoped for—and then some. He finished sixth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,329) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (15), earning his third Pro Bowl selection in the process.

Jacobs' addition to the offense was supposed to elevate the entire unit.

Jordan Love was coming off his first full season as a starter, an experience expected to propel his development. Green Bay also had a young and talented wide receiver group eager to grow with him. All offseason, debates swirled around who would emerge as the true WR1 between Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks. (Spoiler: nobody did.)

The offensive line also looked solid. Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom rank among the league’s best at their positions, and they were surrounded by quality talent in Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Josh Myers at center, and Sean Rhyan or rookie Jordan Morgan at right guard.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go according to plan.

Love was injured on the final possession of the regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed the next two games and battled through nagging injuries and inconsistency the rest of the year.

As a result, his completion percentage fell, while his passing yards per game and interception rate rose. To be clear, Love still made some spectacular plays and showed flashes of long-term promise. But progress, as they say, isn’t always linear.

The receiving corps didn’t help matters. A true top option never emerged, and the group struggled with drops. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks were both among the league’s top eight in total drops, and as a team, the Packers finished third in the NFL with a staggering 33.

Looking ahead, Green Bay expects natural development and draft additions to help fix the passing game. But it’s the ground game that will be the heartbeat of this offense.

The front office made it clear they plan to lean into a power-running identity.

In free agency, they signed massive, mauling left guard Aaron Banks (6'5", 325 lbs). Then, in the second round of the draft, they added another bruiser in Anthony Belton, a 6'6", 336-pound guard/tackle hybrid.

That kind of trench reinforcement fits Jacobs’ running style perfectly. He thrives in tight spaces, using his quick feet and elite vision to find creases between the tackles. He’s slippery in traffic and has a knack for turning small gains into chunk plays.

The Packers will still pass the ball, of course, but Jacobs will be the engine that makes the offense go. His presence will force defenses to stack the box, opening up opportunities for play-action and more one-on-one chances downfield for Love and his receivers.

Without that balance, the offense risks stalling again.

That’s why Josh Jacobs is the Packers’ most valuable offensive player heading into 2025. Their entire offensive philosophy will revolve around his ability to grind out tough yards, punish defenses up the middle, and keep the pressure off their young quarterback.

