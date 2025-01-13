Packers WR Gives Big Surgery Update Heading Into Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
It was a disastrous Sunday afternoon for the Packers. Not only did they have a disappointing performance in the 22-10 loss to the Eagles in the wild-card round but they also lost several key contributors to injuries.
The Packers were already without Christian Watson who suffered an ACL tear last week. They then lost left guard Elgton Jenkins to a shoulder injury and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt to a leg injury in the first quarter. Then, WR Romeo Doubs left the game in the third quarter with a concussion followed by Jayden Reed with a shoulder injury and center Josh Myers with a knee injury.
These injuries were obviously a huge factor in the loss. As disappointing as the loss was, the Packers received a few positive updates about the injuries. Myers said his injury was a potential hairline fracture and not as severe as initially thought. On Monday, Reed provided an update on his status, saying that he will not need surgery on his shoulder, per Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz.
Packers News: WR Jayden Reed Doesn't Need Shoulder Surgery
It was reported that Reed had dislocated his shoulder after recording four catches for 46 yards and ran for 26 yards on two punt returns. It is a positive sign that Reed will not need surgery. This means that he will likely be be fully healthy for the OTAs and training camp in the summer.
After an excellent start to the season, Reed had three games of over 100 yards in the first half. His numbers took a dive in the second half of the season before finishing with 857 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games.
Reed is a talented WR with unique skills as a rusher and the ability to make big plays, so he will continue to be a big part of the Packers offense in his third season. Being healthy for the training camp will go a long way in his development to become more than a WR3.