5 Packers Immediately on Thin Ice to Begin 2025 Offseason
The Green Bay Packers’ 2024 campaign ended the same way it began—with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday’s defeat officially closed the book on a season that started with Super Bowl aspirations but ended with unfulfilled potential and plenty of frustration.
Despite flashes of brilliance, Green Bay could never overcome its shortcomings. The most damning statistic was an 0-6 record against the NFC’s top three teams. In those games, the Packers consistently fell behind early and were unable to mount successful comebacks.
Now, the attention turns to the offseason. The Packers have significant questions to address if they hope to contend next season, starting with these five Packers who are on thin ice immediately entering the 2025 offseason.
1. Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon’s game against the Eagles was a perfect encapsulation of the Packers’ season: flashes of talent undone by undisciplined play and critical mistakes at the worst possible moments.
Nixon opened the game with a bang—or rather, a thud—when he decided to take the opening kickoff out from three yards deep in the end zone. It was an unnecessary gamble that backfired spectacularly when former Packer Oren Burks delivered a crushing hit, forcing a fumble that gave Philadelphia prime field position.
Plays later, the Eagles turned that gift into an opening-drive touchdown, putting Green Bay on the back foot before the offense had even touched the ball.
Unfortunately, Nixon’s missteps didn’t stop there.
Late in the game, with Green Bay desperately trying to mount a comeback, he delivered a needless shove to Saquon Barkley well out of bounds. While the call could’ve gone either way, the unnecessary contact gave the officials an easy excuse to throw the flag.
Nixon's penchant for mistakes has been a recurring theme throughout his time in Green Bay. Whether it’s poor decisions in the return game or lapses in judgment on defense, the Packers can’t afford these errors from a player they rely on in critical moments.
Nixon will almost certainly be back in 2025, but he needs to clean up the details. For a team trying to take the next step, the margin for error is razor-thin. Players like Nixon can’t be liabilities in the postseason or against elite competition.