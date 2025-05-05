Packers WR Gets Released After Green Bay's Draft Additions

The Green Bay Packers have been hard at work searching for a wide receiver who can fill the void left by Christian Watson's injury. Despite having numerous solid players at the position, the organization lacks someone who can truly change a game's outcome.

Perhaps rookie Matthew Golden can change things. It's not necessarily a safe bet, but he could turn into a true star. Regardless, the wide receiver position has been the largest topic of conversation among fans throughout the spring.

In a surprise move, a wideout just got released following the draft-day additions.

Packers released WR Tulu Griffin, who was signed to a futures deal in January. https://t.co/GkRGuIWK3l — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 5, 2025

Packers Release WR in Surprise Move Following Rookie Minicamp

According to NFL insider Rob Demovsky, the Packers officially released wide receiver Tulu Griffin, who was signed to a futures deal back in January.

It's interesting that a team that desperately needed a receiver would have the benefit of letting one go, yet that's where we are. Originally known as Lideatrick Griffin, Tulu has a strong profile despite not making the summer roster. He caught 126 passes for 1,490 yards and nine TDs throughout his three-year career at Mississippi State, possessing a unique downfield ability that could be coveted by NFL teams.

If we're being honest, though, his best contributions would come on special teams. He had a remarkable 30.4 yards per return average during his collegiate career, and this is someone who could immediately step in to be an impact player on the forgotten third.

However, the Packers disagreed. He no longer has a spot on a professional team and will need to fight for a practice squad spot, barring a surprise. Perhaps he deserves more, though either way, this could be a diamond in the rough that Green Bay let go.

We'll see what happens in the coming months, but based on the Packers' struggles with Rich Bisaccia, maybe they could've used Griffin.

