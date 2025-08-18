Packers WR Finally Back at Practice After Scary Fall Sidelined Him

Just days after becoming the latest member of the walking wounded on the Green Bay Packers' roster, fans of the green and yellow were able to welcome a familiar face back to the fold.

The wide receiver room has been bitten by the injury bug rather hard since the preseason began, and during Tuesday's practice, Romeo Doubs was forced to leave the field with a back injury. While head coach Matt LaFleur did not seem overly concerned with the injury while speaking with the media

Fortunately, Doubs was back at the practice field on Monday. The fact he was able to pull off that quick of a turnaround is impressive and should help ease the concerns of Packers fans throughout Wisconsin.

Romeo Doubs has returned from his back injury. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 18, 2025

Packers WR Romeo Doubs Back at Practice After Scary Fall Sidelined Him

Doubs was dinged up during last Tuesday's practice session after a hard collision with Evan Williams. He left the field following that hit but it did not keep him out of action for long.

With Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks already dinged up in one way or another, the last thing that Matt LaFleur and the offensive coaching staff needed was for another receiver to come up injured. Doubs is avoiding missing a significant amount of time in this instance, and that has to be considered a win for Green Bay and its coaching staff

Missing out on some reps in a preseason game shouldn't be the biggest deal for Doubs or the Packers' offense. Over his first three seasons in the NFL, the former Nevada Wolfpack star has accumulated 1,700 receiving yards on 147 receptions with 15 touchdowns to his name.

Doubs has a handle on the offense and what is expected out of him once the stakes are raised. Making sure he is as healthy as possible for Week 1 should be his top priority in the immediate future.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: