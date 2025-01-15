Packers WR's Dad Criticizes Team's Use of Top Playmakers
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss to the Eagles on Sunday to finish their season earlier than many had hoped. Before the 2024 season, Packers fans expected this team to go farther than they did the season prior with another year of experience and development. Instead, they finished as the seventh seed once again but failed to pull off the road upset this time around.
Naturally, the blame game began immediately. Even Packers' parents started to get involved with Christian Watson's father Tazim Wajid Wajed started pointing fingers on social media.
Christian Watson's Father Takes Shot at the Packers Organization
Wajid Wajed has been vocal on social media in recent weeks following Watson's ACL tear in the regular-season finale. After the loss to Philadelphia, the former Packers draft pick took to social media to criticize the Packers' offensive system and execution.
First, he said that the Packers should target Davante Adams this offseason, but more importantly, they need to make adjustments to inject more consistency into the passing game.
The former defensive back who played for four seasons in the NFL then responded to a question on social media claiming that the "system needs to be adjusted". Wajid Wajed then added that "He" has "wasted the talent of highly talented WRs and TEs".
Whether he is referring to head coach Matt LaFleur here is unclear. What is clear, however, is the fact that he is unhappy with the organization, whether it is LaFleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, or general manager Brian Gutekunst.
While it's true that the Packers have a ton of offensive talent in terms of wide receivers and tight ends, it's hard to argue that the team has done a poor job. Since LaFleur took over, Green Bay had an above-average offensive unit every season, including a top-ten finish this season.
Despite Jordan Love's struggles and injuries, the Packers still scored the eighth-most points in the NFL this season. The claim by Wajid Wajed that this team is "wasting the talent" of his players may therefore be a little unfair.