3 Packers Who Could Be Traded This Offseason
While the NFL doesn’t have the same trade frenzy as the NBA, there are still plenty of realistic trade options for the Green Bay Packers to consider this offseason.
Green Bay may not make splashy deals often, but the opportunity to create cap flexibility or retool the roster can’t be ignored.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has shown he’s willing to explore every avenue to improve the team. During his tenure, the Packers have relied on a mix of the draft, free agency, and the rare trade to stay competitive. Gutekunst’s willingness to adapt has kept Green Bay in the mix, and this offseason should be no different.
With that in mind, here are three Packers who could be on the trading block as Green Bay looks to reshape its roster for 2025.
1. Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs’ situation is a tricky one, made even more complex by the injuries to both him and Christian Watson late in the season.
Watson’s availability for 2025 remains uncertain. Depending on the severity of the damage to his knee, there’s a chance he could miss significant time—or even the entire season.
Meanwhile, Doubs suffered what appeared to be a severe concussion during Green Bay’s playoff loss to Philadelphia, his second in roughly a month. The long-term concerns surrounding concussions only add to the uncertainty.
Complicating matters further is the lack of development from the Packers’ young wideouts as a whole. The group failed to take the leap the team had hoped for, leaving Green Bay searching for answers heading into the offseason.
Doubs is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which could make him a trade candidate. He also had a one-game suspension earlier in the season following a dispute with the team, adding another wrinkle to his future in Green Bay.
While the Packers may ultimately decide to hold onto him, a trade could be on the table if they feel retooling the receiver room is necessary.