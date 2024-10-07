Packers Quickly Cut Defender After Week 5 Win
By Jovan Alford
With third-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs returning from his one-game suspension, the Green Bay Packers needed to clear a spot on the 53-man roster. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers released cornerback Robert Rochell on Monday.
Rochell was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. Schneidman believes that the veteran cornerback could be on the practice squad. Rochell must clear waivers first to rejoin Green Bay’s practice squad.
Rochell still has one practice squad elevation left that the Packers can utilize this season before the team has to add him to the active roster.
The 26-year-old cornerback received the call-up to the active squad before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the Packers suspended Doubs for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.
Rochell has appeared in three games for Green Bay this season, with all his snaps coming on special teams. The 6-foot cornerback played 11 special teams snaps in Sunday’s win over the Rams.
Rochell is entering his second season with the Packers after signing him off the Carolina Panthers’ practice last summer. In nine games last season with the Pack, the former Rams cornerback had four combined tackles, while playing 52 percent of special teams snaps.
The former Central Arkansas standout was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Rams. Rochell appeared in 28 games and made five starts over his two-year stint with the Rams. He had 19 combined tackles, four pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.
