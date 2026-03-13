Packers Witnessing Rasheed Walker's FA Go Down the Drain

Green Bay Packers free agent left tackle Rasheed Walker's market is crashing in real time. In a true free agency stunner, Walker is not getting any looks beyond a one-year contract so far this offseason, as he continues to look for his next opportunity in the league.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter relayed during an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee, via AcmePackingCompany.com, several potential suitors didn't come out swinging to fortify the blindside as expected.

"There were not a lot of teams in the left market to begin with," Schefter stated. "There were only a few like Cleveland, Detroit, a few others. What happened is there were not a lot of teams, and I think he’s now gonna look to a one-year deal. A one-year deal to put himself in a good situation and go back into the market next year."

Rasheed Walker May Have to Start Over and Reset His Market For 2027

The Cleveland Browns may decide to find their next franchise tackle in the draft. The Lions may also decide to dedicate early-round draft assets at the position after signing Larry Borom. Walker's prospective top two suitors taking themselves out of the free agent rat race as part of a bigger plan is awful luck.

Every sign was pointing toward a multi-year deal for Walker, which would've given the Packers a compensatory pick. It's actively bad that Walker and his representation have had such a rough go this March on the open market.

Perhaps it's not all that surprising, though, with a run-blocking grade of 55.4 from Pro Football Focus, good for No. 71 out of 89 eligible tackles, and a pass-blocking grade of 70.0, positioning Walker as the No. 41-ranked performer at his position. Walker played his way into a consistent starting role in 2023 and was No. 15 among offensive tackles in pass-blocker win rate in 2024, but his 2025 season was sharp enough of a decline to hold it against him.

It's far from ideal for Walker to be left out in the cold this offseason. Walker will be 27 by the NFL's 2027 free agency period. That's not exactly the age teams are looking to hand out a multi-year contract to a tackle who was taken in the seventh round of a draft that took place six years prior.

For those hoping for a return to Green Bay, Jordan Morgan will almost certainly be taking over at LT because of Walker's potential cost. There's little point in even considering that possibility at this point.

Walker's best bet is to find the right fit on a prove-it deal and earn his way to an extension from the start of training camp, through the preseason, and to wherever he needs to go before securing that lucrative, long-term contract.

It's telling that he isn't getting that right now after his four years with the Packers.

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