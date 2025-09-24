Packers Wisely Using Week 5 Bye to Get Ailing Starter Right

When it rains, it pours for the Green Bay Packers. They're already down several starters on offense, so they don't want this situation to come back to haunt them further down in the season. That's why they will err on the side of caution when it comes to offensive lineman Zach Tom.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Packers won't play Tom against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. That will give them more time to heal from his oblique injury, since they have a bye in Week 5, making Oct. 12's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals as his next potential return date.

Packers Are Using Week 5 Bye to Help Zach Tom

Tom hurt his oblique in Week 1, and he didn't suit up in Week 2. He was back on the field for just one snap vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 before falling to the ground in pain and leaving again. When asked about his situation, head coach Matt LaFleur clarified that he didn't re-aggravate the injury:

“I wouldn’t say ‘further re-aggravated,’ I think it was more or less — it’s always hard to simulate what you’re going to face in a game,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “And I think he just, and you’d have to ask him, but I just think that the force of the guy that he’s going against, you know, it hurt him. So he didn’t feel like he could go.”

Unsurprisingly, the Packers' offensive line had a tough time against the Browns' elite front seven. They completely shut down the running game with just 2.6 yards per carry, and they sacked quarterback Jordan Love five times. Even though the Cowboys' defense won't be as physical, LaFleur & Co. still think an extra week of rest for Tom is the best next step.

After all, the Packers are a better team when they're completely healthy, and if that means sitting their star blocker for an extra game, so be it. So, who will start for Tom in the meantime?

With Aaron Banks also on the shelf, the Packers chose to sign OT Brant Banks from the practice squad earlier this week. The former undrafted free agent could be in the mix, but he might be nothing more than a rotational piece. The Packers might have no choice but to turn to struggling youngster Jordan Morgan on the right side, who's been a talking point for all the wrong reasons. Still, he might be the best option they have.

Morgan's been playing all over the O-line, so putting him in as Tom's main fill-in might be the solution to get him back on track. The Packers need him to step up, regardless, until their frontline is back to full health.

