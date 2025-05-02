Packers Will Have to Act Quickly to Steal QB Prospect From AFC Contender

The Green Bay Packers did not take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, as they are okay with Malik Willis being the backup behind Jordan Love this upcoming season.

However, after the draft, the Packers addressed the quarterback position, inviting Canadian star pivot Taylor Elgersma to rookie minicamp. Elgersma was one of the best QBs in the country this past season in U Sports football, winning the Hec Crighton Trophy, which goes to the most outstanding Canadian football player.

At the same time, the Packers aren’t the only team vying for Elgersma's services. The former Wilfrid Laurier star also accepted a rookie minicamp invite from the Buffalo Bills. The good news for Green Bay is that the Bills’ minicamp isn’t until May 9.

But that also means the Packers must decide this weekend during their minicamp if Elgersma is worth a roster spot to avoid him from going to Buffalo. The 23-year-old quarterback has created a lot of buzz in the states as he shined at the College Gridiron Showcase and the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this year.

The 6-foot-5, 227-pound signal caller became the first Canadian quarterback to receive an invite to the Senior Bowl.

In his senior season at Wilfrid-Laurier, Elgersma completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also showcased his mobility, tallying 223 yards on the ground and six scores on 40 carries.

Nonetheless, if Elgersma performs well during Green Bay’s minicamp, he could challenge former fifth-round pick Sean Clifford, who was on the practice squad for the QB3 spot in Green Bay.

If it doesn’t work out with Green Bay or Buffalo, Elgersma can easily take his talents back to Canada. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers took the former Wilfrid-Laurier standout in the second round of the 2025 CFL Draft.

