Packers Rookie QB Target Just Became a Lot More Likely to Make NFL Roster

After wrapping up the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers have now turned their attention to undrafted free agents and the rookie minicamp. As they hope to fill out the rest of their training camp roster, the Packers are sending rookie minicamp invites and signing UDFAs.

One of the players that will join Green Bay in their offseason program is Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma. The winner of the Hec Crighton Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding Canadian football player, Elgersma, is hoping to stick in the NFL after not getting selected in the NFL Draft.

If he can't make it in the NFL, Elgersma will have a chance to play in the Canadian Football League after getting drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL Draft.

WELCOME TO WINNIPEG!



The Blue Bombers select Taylor Elgersma with their 18th overall pick.#CFLDraft | @Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/fOcizlLsuq — CFL (@CFL) April 30, 2025

Packers Minicamp Invitee Gets Selected in the CFL Draft

What makes things complicated for Elgersma is the fact that he wasn't drafted until the 18th-overall pick. Despite being considered one of the best QBs in the country, Elgersma wasn't selected until the second round. This may suggest that the teams are expecting him to stick in the NFL for at least the short term.

We have seen players choosing to move to the CFL instead of sitting on a practice squad in the NFL. However, that is a more difficult decision to make when you are a second-round pick.

Elgersma could easily prefer to try his luck in the NFL, bouncing around on practice rosters, rather than fighting for a starting job in the CFL. If he were a top pick in the draft, one could have seen him deciding to take his talents to Canada much quicker.

The Packers currently have Malik Willis and Sean Clifford as their backup quarterbacks for next season. If Green Bay makes a change in the QB room and if Elgersma can get himself in the door in Titletown, remains to be seen.

