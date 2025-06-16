Packers Wide Receiver Will Be Lucky to Survive Until Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers are entering the 2025 season with a revamped roster on both ends of the floor. Despite having one of the deepest and most stacked rosters in the league last season, the Packers came up short of their ultimate goal, losing against the eventual Super Bowl winners. That is why GM Brian Gutekunst spent this offseason retooling in several key positions.

One of those positions was the wide receiver room. After spending the entire last season denying that the team needed an elite wide receiver, the Packers' top brass decided to revamp their pass-catching corps, albeit without adding a true WR1. They did, however, use two of their first three draft picks on wide receivers.

Considering that the Packers also brought in Mecole Hardman, who has been impressing the coaching staff so far in the offseason, and re-signed Bo Melton, tough decisions will need to be made.

Malik Heath's Time in Green Bay May Be Coming to an End

One likely tough decision will be parting ways with Malik Heath ahead of his third season in the NFL. As an undrafted free agent, Heath is an excellent developmental story for the Packers. The 25-year-old WR has contributed well whenever he got an opportunity as a deep bench option, putting up 222 yards and three touchdowns on 25 catches in 26 games with the Packers.

For any other team, Heath would have been someone they would be willing to retain and continue to develop. For the Packers, however, there are simply not enough roster spots. Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Savion Williams, and Dontayvion Wicks are locks to make the roster. Hardman and Melton are also likely ahead of Heath in the pecking order, leaving the former Ole Miss standout's future in Green Bay in jeopardy.

With training camp looming in July, the Packers would be wise to try to see if they can trade Heath for future draft capital or another depth piece in a different position. Otherwise, they will have to part ways with him as part of the roster cuts, allowing him to be claimed by another team. Unfortunately, whether by a cut or a trade, Heath's time in Green Bay may be coming to an end.

