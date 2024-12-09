Packers' Week 14 Somehow Got Even Worse on Sunday Without Playing
The Green Bay Packers are surely still feeling the pain of their loss on Thursday to the Detroit Lions. Not only was the defeat full of controversy, but it also came at the hands of a hated division rival who extended its lead in the division with the win.
As if that was bad enough, Sunday made Week 14 even more unenjoyable for Green Bay.
During the early slate of games, the Minnesota Vikings saw pass-rusher Jamin Davis get to the quarterback for his first sack with the team. Davis' name should ring a bell to Packers fans, as he's the practice squad player Minnesota stole from Green Bay in late-November by signing him to its 53-man roster.
That move coincided with the Packers going through health and performance issues at linebacker, which only further hurt the team. It also robbed Matt LaFleur and company of a chance to develop a young defender who was once the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 draft.
Now, Davis certainly got off to a bad start with the Vikings, as he was clearly one of the worst players on the field during their incredibly close 23-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13. But he bounced back from that performance to record his first sack of the year, and that kind of playmaking could help him carve out a role in Minnesota down the stretch.
To make matters worse, Davis and the rest of the Vikings also extended their win streak on Sunday, dismantling the Atlanta Falcons 42-21 to move to 11-2 on the year. That hurts the 9-4 Packers' chances of moving up in the NFC playoff seeding even more difficult with only four games remaining.
Of course, one of those contests is against Minnesota in Week 17, so there's still a possibility Green Bay passes its purple neighbors.
