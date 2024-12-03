Vikings Stealing Packers Player Immediately Backfired in Week 13
By Jovan Alford
Ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers saw the Minnesota Vikings steal linebacker Jamin Davis off their practice squad. The Vikings needed linebacker depth as one of their starters went down with an injury.
However, Green Bay was in a precarious position at the linebacker spot, as rookie Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie were banged up.
Sadly, the Packers didn’t have Cooper, who missed his second consecutive game. But McDuffie played well with 10 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.
As for Davis, the Vikings didn’t get a huge return on investment as he struggled in his limited snaps against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
According to Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day Podcast, Davis played four total snaps and had a 26.1 PFF grade. That said, the former Washington Commanders played four defensive snaps and had seven snaps on special teams.
However, we must cut Davis some slack as he joined the Vikings midweek. When the Vikings stole him off the Packers’ practice squad, did they think they were getting an instant starter?
Probably not, as there was a reason why he was cut by the Commanders in October and signed to Green Bay’s practice squad. He’s still a work in progress and hasn’t lived to that first-round billing.
The Vikings have a bye in Week 14, so it should give the former Packers linebacker a chance to get deeper into the playbook and hopefully play better next week. However, Green Bay hopes Minnesota will slip up as they try to catch them in the playoff standings.
More Packers news and analysis: