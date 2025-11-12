Packers Are Set Up to Fall for a Trap in Week 11

The Green Bay Packers have dropped two straight games and will now travel to face the New York Giants in Week 11. Despite being in a slump, this is a great opportunity to get a win and gain some positive momentum after the Giants fired Brian Daboll and named Mike Kafka as the interim coach this week.

In the first game following these big changes, Green Bay should be able to get the offense going, especially since the Giants are ranked 29th in total defense (383), 31st in run defense (152.1), and 27th in scoring defense (27.3).

Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire also pointed out on X that New York's defense is last in the league in yards per carry (5.5) and 0.16 EPA/rush. They are also allowing 187 rushing yards per game over the past four contests.

And with the Packers badly needing a win, they'll roll with whatever is working, and that could be the run game. But in the grand scheme of things, that may not be what the Packers need.

Packers Need to Find a Balance on Offense vs. Giants

During this two-game losing streak, Green Bay's offense has scored 13 or fewer points. The passing game has been out of whack, and Jordan Love hasn't thrown a passing touchdown. With tight end Tucker Kraft out for the season with a torn ACL, the Packers are in dire need of a go-to option in the passing attack.

In the loss to the Eagles, the Packers trotted out Bo Melton in 28 offensive snaps, which was more than Savion Williams (6) and Malik Heath (20). They didn't have rookie Matthew Golden available either due to a shoulder injury, but it's obvious they are searching for answers.

To be the serious Super Bowl threat they claim to be, they'll need to get this passing attack going. And this could be the perfect time to get this going, but if the Packers can run the ball at a high clip, why would they stop?

Coming across the country is never an easy task, and with the Packers third in the NFC North standings, they will do whatever it takes to get the win. Hammering Josh Jacobs and dominating on the ground is a recipe for success, and that could be a pathway to victory for Green Bay.

For a team that is looking to get back into the win column, they'll do whatever it takes to achieve that, and that could come on the ground. While that could be key to success on Sunday, that may not be sustainable. Moving the ball through the air is a must, and is an area Green Bay should look at improving.

Whether that comes against the Giants remains to be seen.

